Announcing the Upcoming Launch of Nature Beyond Threads, Yoga Garments Printed with Beautiful Images of Nature

The Yoga Wear Will Feature Original Photographs from Travel Destinations Including Haiti, Thailand, Cuba, Indonesia and National Parks

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / The founders of Nature Beyond Threads are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their unique yoga garments that are printed with exceptional images of nature.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders know that there is no shortage of workout gear that is currently available in the fashion market. Some is low-quality and some is overpriced, and most of the clothing features the same few patterns or drab colors.

This knowledge inspired the founders to create and launch Nature Beyond Threads and offer people activewear that features landscape photos that align with the body.

The leggings and bra sets will highlight original and eye-catching photographs captured by artist Noelle Kristine at a number of beautiful travel destinations including Thailand, Cuba, Haiti, Indonesia and National Parks.

"We will offer remarkable styles that are made with high quality recycled, renewable, responsibly sourced materials and using low-resource processes," the spokesperson noted, adding that Nature Beyond Threads is currently the focus on a fundraiser on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter.

"At our heart, we believe that wearing nature photos encourages uniqueness and it might even inspire you to travel to these places in person."

From women who adore nature and who enjoy practicing yoga, to those who are interested in travel, the natural beauty of the world, wearing comfortable clothing and artwork, Nature Beyond Threads will have something for everyone, with 12 different prints in leggings and bra sets.

As the spokesperson noted, the clothing from Nature Beyond Threads will help to remind women that athletics is truly an art form. The clothing will allow women to figuratively be within nature, as well as wear something that helps to display their confidence, playfulness and self-expression.

"At the end of the day, truly feeling good starts from the inside out," the spokesperson noted, adding that it also helps to know people are doing their part to save the planet.

"That is why we have made our long lasting clothing to give back to you and the planet and never take from it."

About Nature Beyond Threads:

From taking a road trip to practicing yoga, running laps at the gym, hiking or chilling with friends on a Friday, Nature Beyond Threads clothing is made to make everyday life feel more grounded and connected. The company will offer 12 different prints in both leggings and bra sets.

CONTACT:

Mary Kay

marykaypress@gmail.com

(213) 537-0792

SOURCE: Nature Beyond Threads

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648652/Announcing-the-Upcoming-Launch-of-Nature-Beyond-Threads-Yoga-Garments-Printed-with-Beautiful-Images-of-Nature