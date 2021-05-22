Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2021) - MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE: MYM) ("MYM" or the "Company"): This press release is being disseminated by Cultivator Catalyst Corp. (the "Acquiror") as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with its acquisition of securities of MYM.

Effective May 21, 2021, the Acquiror acquired 88,904,428 Common Shares in the capital of the Company, pursuant to a right of conversion of 88,904,428 Class A Special Shares in the capital of MYM International Brands Inc., a subsidiary of the Company.

Prior to the acquisition, the Acquiror owned or controlled 33,863,985 Common Shares, representing 13.3% of the 255,157,173 issued and outstanding Common Shares. After completion of the acquisition the Acquiror owned or controlled 122,768,413 Common Shares, representing 33.3% of the 369,050,427 issued and outstanding Common Shares. The Acquiror is relying on the exemption set forth in Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take Over Bids and Issuer Bids, of the formal bid rules, on the basis that this transaction is being made pursuant to a private agreement between the Company and the Acquiror.

The Acquiror acquired the Common Shares contemplated herein for the purposes of voting those shares in favour of a proposed transaction involving the Company and IM Cannabis Corp., as contemplated in the press releases for the Company dated April 1, 2021 and April 19, 2021. The Common Shares contemplated herein are subject to a voting support agreement in favour of management of the Company, which was delivered in connection with a proposed transaction involving the Company and IM Cannabis Corp., as contemplated in the press release for the Company dated April 1, 2021 and April 19, 2021.

An early warning report will be filed by the Acquiror under applicable securities laws and will be available on Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. A copy of the early warning report may also be obtained from James Leech, counsel to the Acquiror at jleech@torkinmanes.com.

The following executive officer of MYM may be contacted about this press release: Robin Linden (Chief Marketing Officer), (778)-522-2261.

Not for dissemination in the United States of America.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84898