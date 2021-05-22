Calgary, Alberta and Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2021) - INDVR Brands Inc. (CSE: IDVR) (the "Company" or "INDVR Brands" or "INDVR"), a premier cannabis brand, consolidator and edibles retailer, announced today it has extended the exercise period of a total of 5,800,558 share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), all of which are exercisable at $0.25 per share. The Warrants were issued in connection with a pre-RTO capital raise in October 2018. The new expiry date for the Warrants has been extended by one (1) year, and accordingly, the new expiry date will be April 17, 2022.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to the approval of the CSE.

The Company has also issued 1,000,000 Class B shares (the "Shares") as partial settlement on an outstanding lawsuit claim to an arm's length party. The Shares issued on this settlement will be restricted from trading for up to 24 months from the date of issue.

The Company also announces that Mr. Darcy Campbell has resigned as CFO due to personal reasons. Mr. Campbell has agreed to work under a contract basis in the interim until his successor is found. We thank Mr. Campbell for his hard work and dedication while with INDVR.

About INDVR Brands Inc.

INDVR is focused on aggregating and optimizing popular cannabis brands throughout North America. We are committed to the pursuit of becoming a premier, globally recognized "House of Brands," holding a client portfolio of award-winning products with an extensive market footprint. For consumers, INDVR seeks to become the definitive source for unparalleled product selection, a tireless commitment to quality, exceptional craftsmanship and lifestyle. Whatever the occasion, INDVR's has an inspired cannabis product tailored to meet every taste. INDVR's management team brings expertise in operations, cannabis cultivation and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth.

