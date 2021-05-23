Anzeige
WKN: 870378 ISIN: AT0000785555 Ticker-Symbol: SEW 
Tradegate
21.05.21
18:54 Uhr
35,750 Euro
-0,100
-0,28 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,95036,10022.05.
35,90035,95021.05.
5-Tage-Chart
ANDRITZ
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANDRITZ AG46,180-0,09 %
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING35,750-0,28 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.