Plastic Finance: E.S.G Is the New Investment Theme

PLAS token now is whitelisting private investor

KARAWANG & WEST JAVA, INDONESIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2021 / Plastic Finance:

A New Chapter, A New beginning

After 6 months of intensive planning and work behind the scenes, We are finally ready to share our vision of circular economy with the world. Plastic Finance, a visionary circular economy token built to recycle, greenify, and socially empower through DeFI and Dapps outright implemented on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) framework.

Our Goals

We promote circular economy by improving plastic recycling system, empowering waste communities with the aim to elevate their standing in the society and also to democratize access to impact investing for a better world we are living.

PLAS TOKEN SALES

We are proud to announce our private token sale, commencing right now. Investors will be selected on a merit-based approach, focusing on the strategic value they bring to Plastic Finance, and more importantly can resharpen Plastic Finance's Vision. We will benchmark investors based on; Crypto portfolio experiences, problem-solving stewardships, accesses to crypto exchangers, and platform onboarding.

The main objective of our private token sale is to incorporate key stakeholders and community members of the DeFi & Circular Economy ecosystem that can help expand the Plastic Finance network in a meaningful way by forming a baseline for a healthy token economy.

TOKEN SALES METRICS

PLAS TOKEN SALES METRICS No. Description # of token Price Whitelist Requirement Min. Investment 1 Private Sales 2000000 PLAS 0,375 BUSD KYC 20000 BUSD 2 Pre Sales 2000000 PLAS 0,600 BUSD - 500 BUSD 3 Public Sales 2000000 PLAS 1,000 BUSD - -

Private Sales TGE No. % Vesting After ICO 1 25% Month 6 2 25% Month 8 3 25% Month 10 4 25% Month 12

PLAS Exchange Listing

After Private sale, we will ensure that the PLAS token is available for purchase by the general public via Pre-Sale. And we will continue to get listed in both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

In the last 2 weeks, We have been approached by few prominent exchanges, are delighted that public sale listing won't be as hard as we have had expected, and rest assured, we will put great focus on providing a liquid market for PLAS token from day one. In fact, we have made available 5% of PLAS total supply as liquidity pool provisions.

The private sale is just the beginning of our journey, afterwards, we must deep dive into the real actions of cleaning Indonesia, elevate the underserved community; waste scavengers, through DeFi and reducing CO2 emissions.

We are excited to be able to finally share our mission with all of you and hope you will join us on our missions to create the first truly decentralized and accessible plastic waste exchange.

Advisor Onboarding

We are proud to announce that 2 people have joined our advisory board; Dr. Iqbal Alan Abdullah & Mr. Ivan Indrapermana, CFA.

Mr. Ivan is a former Indonesia Capital Market player who has CFA certification and currently running Christmas Corporation, a registered Hedge Fund specialized in equity trading in the US and Europe.

Dr. Iqbal is a former parliament member from 2009-2014, a prominent cooperative practitioner advising the Indonesian government in Cooperative rules and regulations. He is also a founder of Royalindo Group, one of the biggest Event Organizers in Indonesia.

Contact:

Ario Bimasakti

Email: ariobimasakti@plastic.finance

Phone: +62 81282954121

Tweeter: @Plastic_Finance

Telegram: https://t.me/plasticfinance

Website: https://plastic.finance

SOURCE: Plastic Finance

