SAFEGUARDS | ClothingNO. 068/21

The Standardization Administration of China issued its national product standard GB/T 14272-2021 . Being included in China's No. 3 announcement on the approved national standards in 2021, this new standard replaces the previous version, GB/T 14272-2011. The new national standard will become effective on April 1, 2022.

Scope

This document is applicable to all sorts of garments which are mainly made of woven fabrics and the filling materials are down. For some small parts, e.g. fly facing, pocket flap, hood, collar, etc., may use other non-down filling materials.

It is not applicable to garments filled with mixed down which is blended with other fibre materials, or garments with different layers or zones which are filled with down and other fibre respectively.

Main physical and chemical contents

The main physical and chemical performance requirements include down garments requirements for adults (including children) and down garments requirements for infants.

Down garments requirements for adults (including children) includes fibre content, formaldehyde content, pH value, decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines, odour, AP and APnEO, shell colourfastness (colourfastness to laundering, colourfastness to water, colourfastness to rubbing, colourfastness to perspiration, colourfastness to light and colourfastness to transfer in joints) , lining colourfastness (colourfastness to laundering, colourfastness to water, colourfastness to dry rubbing, colourfastness to perspiration), seam property, down proof property, appearance after laundering. Therein, down garments intended to be worn by children (at the age older than 3 years and not older than 14 years) also shall comply with the rules of GB 31701.

Down garments requirements for infants include fibre content, formaldehyde content, pH value, decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines, odour, AP and APnEO, shell colourfastness (colourfastness to laundering, colourfastness to water, colourfastness to rubbing, colourfastness to perspiration, colourfastness to saliva, colourfastness to light and colourfastness to transfer in joints) , lining colourfastness (colourfastness to laundering, colourfastness to water, colourfastness to rubbing, colourfastness to perspiration, colourfastness to saliva), seam property, down proof property, appearance after laundering. Therein, down garments intended to be worn by infants also shall comply with the rules of GB 31701.

Main Technical Changes

Compared with GB/T 14272-2011, GB/T 14272-2021 contains many revisions.

What are added include:

Requirement shall conform to GB 31701 for infants and children down garments; Requirements of AP and APnEO for down; Requirements for colourfastness to perspiration, colourfastness to transfer in joints and appearance after laundering. Test method for "Fill Power with Steam Conditioning" (see GB/T 14272-2021, appendix C); Test method for "method of testing the down-proof properties of down garments-tumble test" (see GB/T 14272-2021, appendix D).

What are revised include:

Applicable scope; Normative references; Terms and definitions; Requirements for raw materials and sewing; Requirements for specification tolerance; Requirements for ironing appearance; Requirements for physical and chemical performance (staining for colourfastness to laundering, colourfastness to wet rubbing, colourfastness to light, seam property and down proof property); Test methods; Physical and chemical properties requirements for feather and down (see GB/T 14272-2021, appendix A); Testing method for total down filling weight of finished products (see GB/T 14272-2021, appendix B); Instruction for use (changed "down and down fibre content (???) " to "down (excluding down fibre) content (????)"; added the requirements for labelling and grading of down content).

What are deleted include:

Testing method for feather and down (see GB/T 14272-2011, appendix C); Test method of seam slippage (see GB/T 14272-2011, appendix D); Method of testing the down proof properties of fabrics-rubbing test (see GB/T 14272-2011, appendix E); Microscopic structures and characteristics for goose and duck feather and down (see GB/T 14272-2011, appendix F).

Details of the Technical Content

For more information, please refer to the China National Standard GB/T 14272-2021 . or contact SGS directly.

