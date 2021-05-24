Anzeige
Montag, 24.05.2021
24.05.2021 | 08:04
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, May 21

Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Directorate Change

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc announces that Mr Graham Kitchen, non-executive director and Chairman of the Board and Nomination Committee, has decided to step down with effect from 31 May 2021 due to a recent appointment he has accepted. Mr Kitchen will be succeeded as Chairman by Victoria Muir, who joined the Board on 1 July 2015.

The Board would like to thank Mr Kitchen for his contribution and guidance during his time as a director and Chairman of the Company.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 3753 1000

24 May 2021

