Even as solar researchers strive to squeeze every drop of efficiency from the industry-ruling silicon solar-cell technology, scientists are constantly questing for the next, cheaper, more efficient way of harvesting the sun's energy to power human endeavours. The appetite for accelerating 2D perovskite solar cell development has just been piqued!From pv magazine Australia Two-dimensional thin films used in perovskite solar cells that hold promise for commercialisation have been found to have a structure more like two layers of bread with filling in between than the previously assumed "gradient" ...

