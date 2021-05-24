Berkeley Lab's Renewables and Wholesale Electricity Prices tool allows users to compare pricing trends across locations, regions, and timeframes, down to the nodal level.From pv magazine USA A new tool from the U.S. Department of Energy's Berkeley Lab allows users to explore trends in wholesale electricity prices and their relationship to solar and wind generation. The Renewables and Wholesale Electricity Prices (ReWEP) tool allows users to compare pricing trends across locations, regions, and a number of different timeframes, down to the nodal level. These comparisons help illustrate the ongoing ...

