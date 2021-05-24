Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 21/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-05-24 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2021 - Storent Investments STOR080020A Buyback RIG 21.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.05.2021 - EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Public offering TLN 31.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T Extraordinary TLN 24.05.2021 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2021 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Annual General TLN 24.05.2021 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2021 Grigeo GRG1L Dividend payment VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2021 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 3 RIG 28.05.2021 LJM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Dividend payment VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB02029A LTGNB02029A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2021 PRFoods PRFB062525A Notice on General TLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2021 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 3 RIG 31.05.2021 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2021 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Dividend payment VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2021 East West Agro EWA1L Dividend payment VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2021 Linas LNS1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.05.2021 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Dividend payment VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.05.2021 - Nordecon NCN1T Annual General TLN 01.06.2021 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.05.2021 - Saunum Group SAUNA Public offering TLN 04.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.05.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA013725A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.05.2021 Grigeo GRG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.05.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.05.2021 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 3 RIG 31.05.2021 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.05.2021 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2021 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica Interim report, 3 RIG 31.05.2021 RAR1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2021 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Interim report, 3 RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2021 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2021 LHV Group LHVB060028A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, VLN other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2021 Sakret Holdings SAKR090024FA Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
