GlobeNewswire
24.05.2021 | 08:05
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 21/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-05-24 08:00 CEST --


PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.04.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government      VLN  
   30.06.2021                    securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 10.05.2021 - Storent Investments STOR080020A   Buyback       RIG  
   21.06.2021                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 14.05.2021 - EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T  Public offering   TLN  
   31.05.2021                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 17.05.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T            Extraordinary    TLN  
   24.05.2021                    General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 18.05.2021 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Annual General    TLN  
   24.05.2021                    Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.05.2021 Grigeo GRG1L            Dividend payment   VLN  
                           starting date       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 24.05.2021 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs   Interim report, 3  RIG  
   28.05.2021  LJM1R                months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.05.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L        Dividend payment   VLN  
                           starting date       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.05.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government      VLN  
         LTGCB02029A LTGNB02029A       securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.05.2021 PRFoods PRFB062525A         Notice on General  TLN  
                           meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 25.05.2021 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R      Interim report, 3  RIG  
   31.05.2021                    months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.05.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T         Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.05.2021 Telia Lietuva TEL1L         Dividend payment   VLN  
                           starting date       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.05.2021 East West Agro EWA1L        Dividend payment   VLN  
                           starting date       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.05.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.05.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.05.2021 Linas LNS1L             Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.05.2021 Rokiškio suris RSU1L        Dividend payment   VLN  
                           starting date       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 26.05.2021 - Nordecon NCN1T           Annual General    TLN  
   01.06.2021                    Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 26.05.2021 - Saunum Group SAUNA         Public offering   TLN  
   04.06.2021                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.05.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Government      RIG  
         LVGA013725A             securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.05.2021 Grigeo GRG1L            Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.05.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R          Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 26.05.2021 - Attistibas finanšu institucija   Interim report, 3  RIG  
   31.05.2021  Altum ALTM             months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.05.2021 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R         Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.05.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L         Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 27.05.2021 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica  Interim report, 3  RIG  
   31.05.2021  RAR1R                months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.05.2021 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas  Interim report, 3  RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R     months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.05.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L         Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.05.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L         Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.05.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R           Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.05.2021 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T       Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.05.2021 LHV Group LHVB060028A        Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.05.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L        Interim report,   VLN  
                           other           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.05.2021 Sakret Holdings SAKR090024FA    Coupon payment date RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
