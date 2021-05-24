Anzeige
Montag, 24.05.2021
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
24.05.2021 | 09:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Allarity Therapeutics A/S (233/21)

With effect from May 25, 2021, the unit rights in Allarity Therapeutics A/S
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 03, 2021. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   ALLR UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015988217              
Order book ID:  226277                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 25, 2021, the paid subscription units in Allarity
Therapeutics A/S will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   ALLR BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015988225              
Order book ID:  226278                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
