Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Allarity Therapeutics A/S (233/21)

With effect from May 25, 2021, the unit rights in Allarity Therapeutics A/S will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 03, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: ALLR UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015988217 Order book ID: 226277 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 25, 2021, the paid subscription units in Allarity Therapeutics A/S will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ALLR BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015988225 Order book ID: 226278 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com