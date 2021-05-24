Anzeige
Montag, 24.05.2021
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
WKN: A0DJ9H ISIN: GB00B01HM147 Ticker-Symbol:  
PR Newswire
24.05.2021 | 10:04
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, May 21

24 May 2021

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")

NOTICE OF FULL YEAR RESULTS

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, will announce its Full Year results for the period ended 31 March 2021 on Wednesday 2 June 2021.

There will be a webcasted presentation for analysts and investors at 9.00am on the morning of the results. Please contact FTI Consulting for further details or to register interest.

-ENDS-


For further information, please contact:

FTI Consulting
Dido Laurimore, Richard Gotla, Methuselah Tanyanyiwa
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Schroders@fticonsulting.com
© 2021 PR Newswire
