Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
24.05.2021 | 10:17
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cedergrenska AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (234/21)

Listing of Cedergrenska AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
On request of Cedergrenska AB (publ), company registration number 559144-0697,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market with effect from May 25, 2021. 



Shares



Short name:                CEDER          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 1 11 599 240       
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                SE0015949946      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1            
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              224129         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:       559144-0697       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                 SSME          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:             SEK           
------------------------------------------------------------------





1 See prospectus page 37 and 38.



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 25, 2021 up to and including
May 26, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 37 and 38 in the prospectus. 



Classification



Code Name              
--------------------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary     
--------------------------------------
4020 Consumer Products & Services
--------------------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza
Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46 8 409 427
47.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.