Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cedergrenska AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (234/21)

Listing of Cedergrenska AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of Cedergrenska AB (publ), company registration number 559144-0697, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from May 25, 2021. Shares Short name: CEDER ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of shares to be listed: 1 11 599 240 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0015949946 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 224129 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559144-0697 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------ 1 See prospectus page 37 and 38. When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 25, 2021 up to and including May 26, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 37 and 38 in the prospectus. Classification Code Name -------------------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary -------------------------------------- 4020 Consumer Products & Services -------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46 8 409 427 47.