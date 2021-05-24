JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 24
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thApril 2021 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|30th April 2021
|US$ 4.19
JZCP's NAV at 30 April 2021 is $4.19 per share ($4.18 at 31 March 2021), the increase in NAV per share of 1 cent per share is due to net investment gains of 2 cents, net foreign exchange gains of 2 cents offset by expenses and finance costs of (3) cents.
Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30th April 2021:
|Assets
|US$'000
|Private Investments
|472,344
|Cash and Cash equivalents 1
|51,116
|Other Receivables
|11
|Total Assets
|523,471
|Liabilities
|ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022
|74,211
|CULS - maturity date 30th July 2021
|53,267
|Loans payable - maturity date 25th June 2021 2
|69,835
|Other liabilities
|1,720
|Total Liabilities
|199,033
|Net Asset Value
|324,438
|Number of Ordinary shares in issue
|77,474,175
|Net Assets Value per Ordinary share
|$4.19
|1 Excludes approx. $9.5 million, received by the company on 4th May 2021, from the sale of George
|industries.
|2 Maturity date will be extended to 12 June 2022, pending shareholder approval of proposals
|including the loan note proposal as announced to the market on 14th May 2021
Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com