Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.05.2021 | 11:22
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 24

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thApril 2021 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited30th April 2021US$ 4.19

JZCP's NAV at 30 April 2021 is $4.19 per share ($4.18 at 31 March 2021), the increase in NAV per share of 1 cent per share is due to net investment gains of 2 cents, net foreign exchange gains of 2 cents offset by expenses and finance costs of (3) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30th April 2021:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments472,344
Cash and Cash equivalents 151,116
Other Receivables11
Total Assets523,471
Liabilities
ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 202274,211
CULS - maturity date 30th July 202153,267
Loans payable - maturity date 25th June 2021 269,835
Other liabilities1,720
Total Liabilities199,033
Net Asset Value324,438
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,474,175
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$4.19
1 Excludes approx. $9.5 million, received by the company on 4th May 2021, from the sale of George
industries.
2 Maturity date will be extended to 12 June 2022, pending shareholder approval of proposals
including the loan note proposal as announced to the market on 14th May 2021

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.