CNH Industrial N.V.: A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2020 highlights with a dedicated interactive sit

CNH Industrial has published the companion guide to its 2020 Sustainability Report. For the first time, this edition of A Sustainable Yearis proposed as an interactive online magazine. Visit publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year to read up on how the Company made the most of a challenging year from safeguarding employees to improving its environmental footprint, enhancing its products, technologies and digital capabilities for the goodof all andreaching out to supportcommunities in need.

London, May 24, 2021

In a year that will remain impressed on history, where many could have stood still without question or fault, CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), ten-time Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe Indices, pursued its sustainability goals and continued to make headway in the corporate social responsibility space and the innovations tied to it.

Now in its fifth edition, A Sustainable Year covers a selection of sustainability highlights the Company and its stakeholders accomplished in 2020. It follows the publication of the 2020Sustainability Reporton April 15, 2021 and acts as a complementary, reader-friendly snapshot of key topics presented in the report regarding the Company's major social, economic and environmental activities as well as its strategic sustainability targets.

A Sustainable Year 2020 recounts numerous important developments starting with how the Company responded globally to the COVID-19 pandemic, securing its locations and operations to safeguard employees and supporting communities with emergency supplies and donations via its Solidarity Fund. Beyond the pandemic, this issue looks at how CNH Industrial is reducing carbon emissions from its operations to alternative power products and concepts; implementing digitalization to improve product testing and enhancing ergonomics for employees in manufacturing. It provides updates on circular life-cycle research and touches on how the Company engaged with its people and communities at large, promoting Diversity and Inclusion initiatives and supporting its suppliers on their own sustainability journeys.

The novelty with this latest edition of A Sustainable Year is its accompanying interactive version, which is now online HERE.

