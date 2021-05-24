Anzeige
Montag, 24.05.2021
PR Newswire
24.05.2021 | 12:28
IstTek Announces Exclusive Yactraq Partnership in Eleven EMEA Countries

Contact Centre Technology Master Distributor IstTek announces exclusive partnership with Yactraq - a leading omnichannel speech analytics cloud vendor

LONDON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contact Centre Technology Master Distributor IstTek announces exclusive eleven-country partnership with Yactraq to introduce Omnichannel business intelligence - a next generation speech based semantic solution - across the region.

As the leading specialist Contact Centre Distributor, IstTek brings together new vendors with the latest technologies to their reseller partner network to drive business and improve customer & user experience. IstTek's mission is to continuously challenge and innovate the channel, and to create unparalleled value for vendors, resellers & end customers.

IstTek's introduction of Yactraq to the region brings a configurable speech-based business intelligence solution that extracts critical business insights through patented technology at a very competitive price point.

IstTek CEO Josh Ayres says, "The Speech Analytics Market is projected to grow significantly over the next five years, however two factors have negatively impacted the market: complexity of deployment and high investment costs. This has highlighted the market need for a feature-rich and affordable speech analytics solution, which we have introduced. With the introduction of Yactraq, our timing really couldn't have been better. The Yactraq solution is well suited to this market growth and is priced very competitively."

CEO of Yactraq, Jeh Daruvala added, "We are very excited to have joined in an exclusive partnership with IstTek to deliver our Speech Analytics Solution. The partnership will provide an exciting opportunity for customers to enjoy a feature rich solution at a very competitive price bracket."

For more information, please contact:
tanya.barnett@isttek.com

