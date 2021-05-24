

Management of Tonghai Financial Group, including, Mr. Stacey Wong, Chief Operating and Risk Officer of Tonghai Financial Group, (sixth from left), Mr. Richard Winter, Chairman of China Tonghai Capital (Holdings) Limited (fifth from left) , Mr. Calvin Chiu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of China Tonghai Securities Limited (seventh from left), Ms. Jane Chan, Head of Marketing of Tonghai Financial Group, (sixth from right), together with award presenters and representatives of awarded companies.

HONG KONG, May 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The award presentation ceremony of Quam IR Awards 2020 ('QIRA' or 'The Awards') successfully took place on 24 May, 2021 at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. Eminent representatives of listed companies from different sectors supported the event, sharing joy and the valuable experience in Investor Relations achievements.Industry Leaders Gather at Quam IR Awards 2020, Recognizing Excellence in Investor RelationsQuam IR Awards is proud to recognize and reward the very best listed company in investor relations industry. The winners of the QIRA have opened the door of communication through diversified channels, representing the tact and professionalism of investor relations. The keen enthusiasm for the 6th Quam IR Awards can be seen from the entries. A total of 13 companies have differentiated themselves from their competitors to won the Awards.At the ceremony, Mr. Richard Winter, Chairman of China Tonghai Capital (Holdings) Limited, said "2020 was a challenging year, especially for IR teams when needing to communicate with the investment community during the COVID outbreak. Leveraging collective efforts at business community, we certainly will overcome the difficulties. Let us look forward to a better year ahead." Mr. Stacey Wong, Chief Operating and Risk Officer of Tonghai Financial Group, said "Hong Kong has faced unprecedented challenges in the past two years. While we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel as vaccines become available, the economy will take some time to recover. However, businesses will still face choppy waters and a tough time ahead. It is therefore imperative that we should maintain close dialogue with stakeholders and uphold a high standard of transparency to reinforce investor confidence."Receiving Widespread Recognition and Unfailing SupportTonghai IR was honoured to invite Dr. Bernard Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development; Mr. Joseph Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury; Prof Seen-Meng Chew, Associate Dean for External Engagement at CUHK Business School and Prof. Xu Yan, Associate Dean at HKUST Business School as our guests of honour to witness such grand occasion.Apart from the support of notable guests, the award presentation ceremony attracted numerous media and sponsors in Hong Kong and mainland China. Our supporting media partners include The Standard, caiguu.com, FX678, StockStar, SLTopnews and FX168. Tonghai IR is grateful for the strong support and generous sponsorship from PINKBOX and HKTaxi, which make Quam IR Awards 2020 a success.The list of awardees for Quam IR Awards 2020 (in alphabetical order of company name):Stock Code Company NameHong Kong Index Constituents (Hand Seng Index) Category0267 CITIC Limited0017 New World Development Company Limited2382 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company LimitedMainboard Category1530 3SBIO Inc.3383 Agile Group Holdings Limited1050 Karrie International Holdings Limited0173 K. Wah International Holdings Limited1989 Pine Care Group2878 Solomon Systech (International) Limited0826 Tiangong International Company Limited6158 Zhenro Properties Group LimitedFirst Year After Listing Category0826 Antengene Corporation limitedSustainable Development Category0992 Lenovo Group LimitedWebsite of Quam IR Awards 2020: http://eventedm.tonghaiir.com/QIRA2020-21/For enquiries,Tonghai IRMarketing & PR contact:Jane Chan T: 2217-2888 Email: jane.chan@tonghaifinancial.comMandy Lo T: 2217-2753 Email: mandy.lo@tonghaifinancial.comCharlie Chan T: 2217-2504 Email: charlie.chan@tonghaifinancial.comSource: Quam IR AwardsCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.