Montag, 24.05.2021
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
WKN: A2AJP8 ISIN: SE0008321293 Ticker-Symbol: NJBC 
GlobeNewswire
24.05.2021 | 12:41
92 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and change of ISIN for NIBE Industrier AB (94/21)

Referring to the bulletin from NIBE Industrier AB's annual general meeting,
held on May 11, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations
4:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 25,
2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 NIBE B   
Terms:                    Split: 4:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0008321293
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 24, 2021
New ISIN code:                SE0015988019
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 25, 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
