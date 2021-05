EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 24, 2021 BONDS CHANGE IN THE NOMINAL VALUE AND NEW LAST TRADING DATE OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY SRV YHTIÖT OYJ Updated identifiers as of May 25, 2021: Trading code: SRV22321 ISIN code: FI4000198122 New nominal value: 644 eur New last trading date: 17.3.2025 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260