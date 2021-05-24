Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce it signed a contract with one of the largest Swiss producers of premium CBD flowers. Under the terms of the agreement, CBDD's Rockflowr will take over all of the producer's wholesale clients.

"This contract will help us meet increasing demand while setting the stage for accelerated revenue growth," states CEO Marcel Gamma. "As part of the agreement, we have also secured right of first refusal to potentially acquire the producer's production sites."

With this agreement, CBD of Denver further strengthens its position as one of the leading companies in the CBD market in Switzerland and Europe and significantly lowers its supply chain risk through the right of first refusal for the producer's production and through this enables the additional security of the supply chain for the next years. The contract also supports the company's growth strategy amid the strong projected growth of the entire European market.

Over the next five years, the global CBD industry is projected to accelerate to $23.6 billion, according to Grand View Analysis, and the European CBD market is set to rise by 400 percent.

"Together with this new partner we will be able to serve our clients more efficiently," added Pascal Siegenthaler, Managing Director Sales. "With expanded production access, including three tons of Swiss indoor, 12 tons of greenhouse, and 25 tons of outdoor product potential, we believe our wholesale experience will improve dramatically with the right product for the right customers, which I believe will ultimately help us achieve our goal of driving revenue growth."

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com

