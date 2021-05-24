Teleperformance Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Colombian Contact Center Outsourcing Market

TP employs a mix of innovation, analytics, and processes to help potential and existing clients improve their main key project indicators

SÃO PAULO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Latin American contact center outsourcing services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Teleperformance (TP) with the 2020 Latin American Company of the Year Award. TP is an established yet growing company, with more than 26 years of experience in the local Colombian market. In addition to offering high-quality customer experience services to clients in several industry verticals, TP facilitates their digital transformation by demonstrating how the customer experience can be digital, automated, and intelligent.

TP supports its clients in their digital transformation journey with a range of solutions, and additional, over the past two years the company has studied closely the customer behavior and companies needs according to their industry to offer solutions that have transformed the way of making business. Teleperformance, for the 2020, has transformed significantly and going from traditionally working on site, to a hybrid model in which most of its employees are working in the Work at Home (WAH) Model. This has allowed to the entire company to have a sustained growth and not only in the main cities, also offering job opportunities for all our Colombian people with no limit and covering the entire national territory. Teleperformance is a 42000 employees' company with more than 37000 people working from home in over 200 cities across the county.

"As part of TP Colombia's BizDev vision, throughout the solutioning, the company has been working on Digital Business Transformation deploying proprietary digital platforms that enable transformations, for both internal and client processes," said Juan Manuel Gonzalez Industry Analyst. "For example, the company is intensively implementing robotic process automation (RPA) solutions to enhance back-office process feasibility, generate significant efficiencies, automate front-office interactions, reduce costs, and ultimately help clients become more competitive. Additionally, TP Colombia is implementing global best practices in areas such as cybersecurity, dynamic self-management tools, and face and voice recognition technologies to improve access control systems."

Throughout 2018 and 2019, TP Colombia launched seven contact center sites, grew from 7,000 full-time employees (FTEs) to 20,000, opened the first site in a Tier II city (Tunja), hired 1,500 bilingual agents, and added more than 30 new client logos. For 2020, TP Colombia experienced one of its biggest transformations. After launching a new site in Barranquilla earlier that year opening with the goals of reaching new cities, but the main challenge was related the COVID19 pandemic, TP changed the traditional work from its facilities to the current model, becoming the leader in the industry with the fastest adaptability, and aiming all the efforts in the wellbeing for their employees and clients. The company not only focuses on exporting services but talent and innovation as well. TP Colombia is keenly aware of its role in the growth and development of the country through the creation of job opportunities and will thus be continue expanding to smaller cities.

"TP Colombia's high-touch, high-tech approach has allowed it to acquire new customers and retain existing ones year after year," noted Gonzalez. "The company has developed a command center, where its workforce management (WFM) team manages and controls different operations in real time. Remarkably, the TP WFM team recently created several innovative applications to provide its agents and employees with the means to perform real-time swaps of their shifts, follow up on their metrics, and reduce potential attrition and lack of shift adherence. This commitment to the customer and employee experience is expected to help the company continue dominating the Colombian BPO market in the long term."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com