CPI DEV TEAM LIMITED: CPI Announces Acquisition of 'dVest Project' and Portfolio; Plus Upcoming DeFi, DEX, and Index Product Launches

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / CPI plans to embrace 'dVest' brand and promote the Crypto Price Index products alongside dVest CEX, DEX, DeFi dApps, and more. After a strong start to 2021 that included securing a new round of funding, CPI Dev Team, Ltd. has announced the acquisition of the 'dVest Project' and the associated portfolio, which includes the dVest.io centralized exchange (CEX), the DeFiVest platform including the dVest and EarnD token projects, plus the dVest decentralized exchange (DEX) and DeFiVest dApps currently in development.

As part of this merger and acquisition, the newly combined organization will feature 'dVest' as the primary front facing brand and corporate identity representing "decentralized investing", with DeFiVest dApps, the Crypto Price Index and associated products, the dVest CEX, and the dVest DEX all being the featured products of the overall brand. The former dVest management, development, and marketing team will also join the newly combined organization and help oversee the dVest projects as well as the CPI projects.

The company also announced several new projects that are currently in development and nearing public release in the coming weeks and months.

CPIx - A True Crypto Price Index

The long-awaited CPIx tokens are first on the list, at least in terms of demand. The Crypto Price Index is not just tracking the top 10 or 20 of crypto assets ranked by market cap. Instead, it is designed to offer token holders a massively diversified range of assets spanning the different segments of the cryptocurrency industry allowing token holders to always have access to emerging trends and projects.

To engage with the CPI, interested parties will need to obtain the CPI token which presents a stake in the overall crypto price Index ecosystem. Users can customize the basket of currencies they want to be exposed to. For example, a CPI30 token will expose traders to 30 different cryptocurrencies. CPIx tokens will be minted and backed by component assets maintained in an escrow smart contract. Obtaining CPIX tokens occurs by depositing cryptocurrencies. Redeeming tokens happens in the opposite manner: depositing CPIX to the smart contracts will ensure traders receive their original asset back.

Multi-Chain DeFi

The next announcement is the development of the CPI liquidity mining and yield farming dApp. CPI's dApp will operate on both the Ethereum mainnet as well as the Binance Smart Chain network, and will be released to the public in the coming weeks.

"Our goal with CPI is to make our products available on whatever chains our customers embrace," said Herbert Law, CEO of the CPI project and CPI Dev Team, Ltd. "If different chains serve different types of users, then we will utilize multiple as needed and add more if necessary," he added.

CPI also announced the deployment of the BEP20 version of the flagship CPI token on Binance Smart Chain. It is currently available for trading on PancakeSwap, while the ERC20 version of CPI is trading on BitForex, DigiFinex, Bilaxy, HotBit, and most DEXs.

dVest and EarnD tokens are also actively trading on both chains, in many of the same exchanges mentioned above.

ABOUT CPI

Crypto Price Index (CPI) is a new innovative way to easily track the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the CPI Index, alongside its native token the CPI token, provides insight into the trading history of the leading blockchain projects. Crypto Price Index mission is to make the CPI Blockchain a single trustworthy source of up-to-date price data for the digital asset markets, becoming a valuable source of information for traders and other market participants.

ABOUT dVEST

dVest tokens power the dVest ecosystem and earn rewards for token holders from dVest CEX and DEX exchange revenues, plus staking, liquidity mining, and more. dVest tokens also power DeFiVest, a non-custodial decentralized finance liquidity protocol and dApp platform.

Media Contact

Company: CPI DEV TEAM LIMITED

Contact: Herbert Law

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/herbert-law-4041a448/

E-mail: herbert@cpiindex.io

Website: https://www.cpiindex.io/

SOURCE: CPI DEV TEAM LIMITED

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648717/CPI-Announces-Acquisition-of-dVest-Project-and-Portfolio-Plus-Upcoming-DeFi-DEX-and-Index-Product-Launches