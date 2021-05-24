Ophthalmic Sutures Market worth $ 581.14 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.27 % CAGR: Verified Market Research

- A rising number of eye diseases such as Cataract, Glaucoma, etc., coupled with the growing deployment of synthetic sutures and the technological advancements in the area of ophthalmic sutures are the primary drivers of growth of the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Ophthalmic Sutures Market" By Type (Natural and Synthetic), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others), By Absorption Capacity (Absorbable & Non-Absorbable), By Application (Corneal Transplantation Surgery, Cataract Surgery, Vitrectomy Surgery & Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Ophthalmic Sutures Market was valued at USD 357.4 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 581.14 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Ophthalmic Sutures Market Overview

An important driver for growth of the Global Ophthalmic Sutures market is the rise in the incidences of eye diseases. According to a WHO press release as of February 2021, almost 94 million people suffer from Cataract, 7.7 million people suffer from glaucoma, 4.2 million people suffer from corneal opacities, 3.9 people suffer from diabetic retinopathy and 2 million people suffer from trachoma. The growing prevalence of eye diseases is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the ophthalmic sutures market.

Another important driver for growth is the increase in geriatric population across the globe. Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness amongst the people aged above 60, which needs surgical addressal. Cataract is also a reason of vision loss among the elderly and needs medical attention, thus helping in the growth of the Ophthalmic Sutures market. Technological advancements in ophthalmic sutures is raising its attractiveness, and is also acting as a growth driver for the market. Emergence of new imaging technologies are a valuable assistant to surgeons and it helps to perform surgeries in a better way in turn raising the success rate of these injuries. The rise in success rate of surgeries is likely to increase its attractiveness and adoption by patients. Moreover, government initiatives and rising funding in the healthcare sector is further expected to boost the market. For example, in May 2017 Glaucoma Research Foundation had launched the "Cure is in Sight" campaign to raise USD 15 Million to fund advancements in glaucoma research.

Key Developments in Ophthalmic Sutures Market

In May 2019 , Surgical Specialties Corporation (SSC) announced the launch of Caliber Ophthalmics, a new business division.

, Surgical Specialties Corporation (SSC) announced the launch of Caliber Ophthalmics, a new business division. In February 2021 , GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced that its management partnership with Gregory T. Lucier , Corza Health, has simultaneously acquired and merged Surgical Specialties Corporation and the TachoSil Fibrin Sealant Patch to create a new company, Corza Medical.

The major players in the market are DemeTech Corporation, FCI Ophthalmic Inc., Medtronic Plc, Rumex International Co., Surgical Specialties Corp, Teleflex Incorporated, Accutome, Inc., Assut Medical Sarl, Alcon Inc., Aurolab among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Ophthalmic Sutures Market On the basis of Type, End Use, Absorption Capacity, Application and Geography.

Ophthalmic Sutures Market by Type

Natural



Synthetic

Ophthalmic Sutures Market by End User

Hospitals



Ambulatory surgical centers



Others

Ophthalmic Sutures Market by Absorption Capacity

Absorbable



Non-absorbable

Ophthalmic Sutures Market by Application

Corneal transplantation surgery



Cataract surgery



Vitrectomy surgery



Iridectomy surgery



Oculoplastic Surgery



Others

Ophthalmic Sutures Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

