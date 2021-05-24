Nasdaq Vilnius: On adjustment of AUGA GROUP, AB bonds interest calculation convention in the trading system

Please be informed that in accordance with the letter of the Bank of Lithuania dated May 24, 2021 and the information provided in the issuer's AUGA GROUP, AB prospectus, the issuer's AUGA GROUP, AB bond (ISIN code LT0000404238, ticker AUGB060024A) interest calculation convention in the trading system is adjusted to ACT/360. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.