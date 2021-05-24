Anzeige
WKN: A0NJBT ISIN: LT0000127466 Ticker-Symbol: W9Z 
Stuttgart
21.05.21
16:21 Uhr
0,449 Euro
-0,002
-0,42 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
24.05.2021 | 15:29
131 Leser
Nasdaq Vilnius: On adjustment of AUGA GROUP, AB bonds interest calculation convention in the trading system

Please be informed that in accordance with the letter of the Bank of Lithuania
dated May 24, 2021 and the information provided in the issuer's AUGA GROUP, AB
prospectus, the issuer's AUGA GROUP, AB bond (ISIN code LT0000404238, ticker
AUGB060024A) interest calculation convention in the trading system is adjusted
to ACT/360. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
