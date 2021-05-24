Granada Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2021) - Pervasip Corp. (OTC Pink: PVSP) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Transcendence Age Corp. ("Transcendence") and its affiliate Vics Consulting Group Inc. are working to conclude a successful trip to South Korea.

Kyong Lae Kim, the executive director of International Relations for Transcendence, has been working with government officials, landowners, and private corporations in South Korea in conjunction with the study of CBD for medical use in the treatment of chronic pain and various cancers. Additionally, Mr. Kim has submitted a proposal for a 100-acre CDB farm.

Cesar Herrera, President of Transcendence, said, "Our affiliate is now registered with the Korean FDA to study CBD, and we hope to obtain approval for psilocybin research. In addition to the research, we expect to provide consulting work, financial projections and build-out plans for farmers. Our research can be more effective if we diligently work with government officials and landowners and provide them with the seeds that we believe are the most constructive."

"The planning work we are doing with a CBD project in Uzbekistan has been helpful to projects we are proposing in other parts of Asia," continued Mr. Herrera. "We are eagerly waiting for a license to be issued so that we can proceed with the Uzbekistan project. We believe the license will be issued in June."

To further enhance revenues and to better understand the dosage, efficacy and safety of CBD and psilocybin usage, Mr. Kim has introduced Pervasip to a biotech opportunity. Pervasip is considering the purchase of a biotech lab to enhance its analysis and generate additional revenues.

Further updates will be announced regarding CBD, psilocybin, and the biotech lab after Mr. Kim returns to the United States.

About Pervasip Corp.

Pervasip formed Transcendence to study and provide health and wellness consulting for psilocybin treatments. Research has shown that psilocybin has potential to treat a wide range of behavioral and psychiatric disorders. Transcendence is comprised of an established team of professionals, incorporating infrastructure specialists, growing specialists, and holistic medicinal specialists. Several of its team members also have an expertise in a variety of CBD products.

For further details regarding the company, please refer to the information on our web sites at www.pervasip.net and transcendenceagecorp.com.

