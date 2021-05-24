Two PV farms planned in Sicily by Canadian Solar, with a total 12 MWp generation capacity, will sell the electricity they produce to Axpo Italia under a ten-year PPA at a fixed rate which the Chinese-Canadian company did not reveal.The head of the Italian operation of Swiss energy company Axpo has said the country can follow European peers such as Spain by embracing the demand for non-subsidized solar power. Axpo Italia CEO Simone Demarchi today hailed his company's agreement to buy an estimated 22 GWh per year of clean electricity from Canadian Solar as a turning point for Italy. Quoted in a ...

