Montag, 24.05.2021
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
WKN: A2PK72 ISIN: SE0012455350 
Stuttgart
21.05.21
16:25 Uhr
2,675 Euro
-0,050
-1,83 %
24.05.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and change of ISIN for Björn Borg AB (96/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Björn Borg AB's annual general meeting, held on
May 18, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in
relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
May 27, 2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 BORG           
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0012455350       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 26, 2021       
New ISIN code:                SE0015811807       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 27, 2021       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
