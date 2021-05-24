Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Announces FINRA Approval of Name Change and Ticker Symbol Change to "AIMD", Engages Firm to Explore Listing Requirements of National Securities Exchanges

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Ainos, Inc., f/k/a Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:AIMD), is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") approved the Company's name change to "Ainos, Inc." and "AIMD" as its new ticker symbol.

Effective today, the Company's common stock will trade under the symbol "AIMD" and the new CUSIP number identifying our common stock is 00902F105. These changes follow the Company's announcement in April 21, 2021 of the successful completion of a securities purchase transaction with Ainos, Inc., a Cayman Islands corporation (the "Investor" or "Ainos KY").

The Company has also signed a consulting agreement with Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC to assist the Company in evaluating listing requirements of National Securities Exchanges in the U.S.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc., a Texas corporation (f/k/a Amarillo Biosciences, Inc.) is a diversified healthcare company engaged in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. Our goal is to introduce novel products that actively stimulate and rejuvenate the human body to combat disease and enhance the ability to heal. The Company is currently focusing on point-of-care testing rapid test kit products that include diagnostics for COVID-19 (SARS CoV2 Antigen Rapid Test), pneumonia, vaginitis and helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacterial infection. The Company currently has offices in the United States and Taiwan.

