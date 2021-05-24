Anzeige
Montag, 24.05.2021
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 
Tradegate
24.05.21
12:26 Uhr
7,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1507,25018:34
7,2007,25018:34
Dow Jones News
24.05.2021 | 17:34
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces new dividend policy

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces new dividend policy 

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces new dividend policy 
24-May-2021 / 18:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Sistema announces new dividend policy 
Moscow, 24 May 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema", the "Corporation" or, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, 
the "Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces the resolutions adopted at 
a meeting of the Board of Directors held on 24 May 2021. 
 
The Board of Directors approved Sistema's new dividend policy for 2021-2023, which is designed to strengthen the 
Corporation's equity story and support shareholder returns. Under the dividend policy, the Corporation targets annual 
payments of no less than RUB 0.31 per ordinary share in 2021, RUB 0.41 per ordinary share in 2022 and RUB 0.52 per 
ordinary share in 2023. Based on the current number of ordinary shares, the recommended basic dividend will grow every 
year and total approximately RUB 3 billion in 2021, approximately RUB 4 billion in 2022 and approximately RUB 5 billion 
in 2023. In addition to the basic dividend, the Board of Directors has recommended that, starting from 2022, Sistema 
distributes 10% of the absolute growth in its OIBDA[1] for the previous year to shareholders, in the event that the 
Corporation delivers absolute OIBDA growth of more than 5% for the previous year and that the net debt/OIBDA ratio 
stands at no more than 3.0x as of the end of the previous year. 
 
In line with the new dividend policy, the Board of Directors has recommended that the Annual General Meeting of 
shareholders of the Corporation, which will take place on 26 June 2021 with absentee voting, approve a dividend for the 
2020 financial year of RUB 2,991.5 million, or RUB 0.31 per ordinary share (RUB 6.2 per GDR), and to set the dividend 
record date as 15 July 2021. 
 
Vladimir Chirakhov, President of Sistema, said: 
 
"Over the past several years Sistema has significantly grown the value of its investment portfolio, including through 
the successful IPOs of Ozon and Segezha Group. Our diversified portfolio of assets has demonstrated resilience 
throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, both growing in value and providing stable dividend flows. These achievements give 
the Corporation the opportunity to propose to the shareholders an increase in the dividend of more than double the 
payout for 2020, as well as a new dividend policy focusing on consistent dividend growth going forward. The new 
dividend policy establishes an optimal balance between growth in the value of our portfolio and dividend yield, while 
maintaining our commitment to financial discipline. I believe that this dividend policy will further strengthen our 
equity story and give shareholders the opportunity to share in the success of the Corporation." 
 
*** 
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 
million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, e-commerce, paper 
and packaging, agriculture, real estate, hospitality and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 
2020 reached RUB 691.6 billion; total assets stood at RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global 
depositary receipts are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker "SSA". Sistema's ordinary shares are 
listed on Moscow Exchange under the ticker "AFKS". Website: www.sistema.com. 
 
*** 
 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact: 
 
Press Service       IR Service 
Sergey Kopytov      Nikolai Minashin 
Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
kopytov@sistema.ru    n.minashin@sistema.ru -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Here and hereafter adjusted OIBDA as per the Corporation's consolidated IFRS financial statements. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 107039 
EQS News ID:  1199947 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199947&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2021 11:01 ET (15:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
