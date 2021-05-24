DJ Magnit Notifies on the Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Notifies on the Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them 24-May-2021 / 18:05 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (May 24, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the members of the Management Board Bobrova Anna Nikolaevna, Dei Maria Viktorovna, Zhavoronkova Elena Yurievna, Meleshina Anna Yurievna, Shumilin Egor Aleksandrovich, Shchegolev Maxim Viktorovich. On May 24, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes: Name of the member of Date of Share in the charter Ordinary shares Share in the charter Ordinary shares the Management Board change capital before change stake before change capital after change stake after change Bobrova Anna Nikolaevna May 21, no shares no shares 0.004867% 0.004867% 2021 Dei Maria Viktorovna May 21, 0.003234% 0.003234% 0.018050% 0.018050% 2021 Zhavoronkova Elena May 21, 0.004706% 0.004706% 0.011637% 0.011637% Yurievna 2021 Meleshina Anna Yurievna May 21, no shares no shares 0.001464% 0.001464% 2021 Shumilin Egor May 21, no shares no shares 0.009511% 0.009511% Aleksandrovich 2021 Shchegolev Maxim May 21, no shares no shares 0.002494% 0.002494% Viktorovich 2021 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Bobrova Anna Nikolaevna 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Share ?) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement b) Nature of the transaction executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". Price Volume 3,900 4,960 c) Price Aggregated volume Aggregated information 3,900 4,960 d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction May 21, 2021

execution

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Dei Maria Viktorovna 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Share ?) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement b) Nature of the transaction executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". Price Volume 3,900 15,099 c) Price Aggregated volume Aggregated information 3,900 15,099 d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction May 21, 2021

execution

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Zhavoronkova Elena Yurievna 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Share ?) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement b) Nature of the transaction executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". Price Volume 3,900 7,063 c) Price Aggregated volume Aggregated information 3,900 7,063 d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction May 21, 2021

execution

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Meleshina Anna Yurievna 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Share ?) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement b) Nature of the transaction executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". Price Volume 3,900 1,492 c) Price Aggregated volume Aggregated information 3,900 1,492 d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction May 21, 2021

execution

