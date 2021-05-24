Anzeige
Montag, 24.05.2021
24.05.2021 | 17:37
Magnit Notifies on the Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Notifies on the Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated 
with Them 
24-May-2021 / 18:05 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated 
with them 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (May 24, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the members of the 
Management Board Bobrova Anna Nikolaevna, Dei Maria Viktorovna, Zhavoronkova Elena Yurievna, Meleshina Anna Yurievna, 
Shumilin Egor Aleksandrovich, Shchegolev Maxim Viktorovich. 
 
On May 24, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes: 
 
Name of the member of  Date of Share in the charter  Ordinary shares   Share in the charter  Ordinary shares 
the Management Board  change  capital before change  stake before change capital after change  stake after change 
Bobrova Anna Nikolaevna May 21, no shares        no shares      0.004867%       0.004867% 
            2021 
Dei Maria Viktorovna  May 21, 0.003234%        0.003234%      0.018050%       0.018050% 
            2021 
Zhavoronkova Elena   May 21, 0.004706%        0.004706%      0.011637%       0.011637% 
Yurievna        2021 
Meleshina Anna Yurievna May 21, no shares        no shares      0.001464%       0.001464% 
            2021 
Shumilin Egor      May 21, no shares        no shares      0.009511%       0.009511% 
Aleksandrovich     2021 
Shchegolev Maxim    May 21, no shares        no shares      0.002494%       0.002494% 
Viktorovich       2021 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
?)      Name               Bobrova Anna Nikolaevna 
2       Reason for the notification 
?)      Position/status         member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
?)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
?)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price     Volume 
 
                        3,900     4,960 
c) 
                        Price     Aggregated volume 
       Aggregated information 
                        3,900     4,960 
d)     - Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction May 21, 2021

execution

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
?)      Name               Dei Maria Viktorovna 
2       Reason for the notification 
?)      Position/status         member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
?)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
?)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price     Volume 
 
                        3,900     15,099 
c) 
                        Price     Aggregated volume 
       Aggregated information 
                        3,900     15,099 
d)     - Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction May 21, 2021

execution

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
?)      Name               Zhavoronkova Elena Yurievna 
2       Reason for the notification 
?)      Position/status         member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
?)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
?)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price     Volume 
 
                        3,900     7,063 
c) 
                        Price     Aggregated volume 
       Aggregated information 
                        3,900     7,063 
d)     - Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction May 21, 2021

execution

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
?)      Name               Meleshina Anna Yurievna 
2       Reason for the notification 
?)      Position/status         member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
?)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
?)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price     Volume 
 
                        3,900     1,492 
c) 
                        Price     Aggregated volume 
       Aggregated information 
                        3,900     1,492 
d)     - Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction May 21, 2021

execution

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2021 11:06 ET (15:06 GMT)

