Magnit notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity under the Issuer's Control Krasnodar, Russia (May 24, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the change of share by the entity which is under the Issuer's control. Full company name and Joint Stock Company "Tander" address: 185, Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russia Taxpayer Id Number: 2310031475 Principal State 1022301598549 Registration Number: Object of disposal: Ordinary registered uncertified voting shares with a state registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8 Disposal of shares Date of change: May 21, 2021 Amount of disposed 126,349 shares (0.123979% of the total equity) shares: Shares Purchase Agreements executed with the participants of Long-Term Incentive Program for key Basis for disposal: employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". Amount of votes 4,205,320 votes (4.126449% of the total number of votes) before disposal: Amount of votes after 4,078,971 votes (4.002470% of the total number of votes) disposal: Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

