Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|5/17/2021
|FR0010307819
22,500
86.85
|XPAR
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|5/18/2021
|FR0010307819
24,500
87.27
|XPAR
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|5/19/2021
|FR0010307819
28,500
86.22
|XPAR
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|5/20/2021
|FR0010307819
27,700
86.65
|XPAR
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|5/21/2021
|FR0010307819
27,676
87.50
|XPAR
|* Rounded to two decimal places
|TOTAL
130,876
86.89
Société anonyme au capital de 1 069 790 984 euros
Siège social: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
Legrand
