Compassion Center: Integrative Providers Association ( IPA ) Endorses California SB 311 (Hueso): Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act, or "Ryan's Law,"

The Integrative Providers Association endorses California's SB 311 Ryan's Law AS-IS without providing any suggested amendments.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Integrative Providers Association (IPA) endorses California SB 311 (Hueso): Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act, or "Ryan's Law," AS-IS, and encourage other California based members and organizations to follow suit and push Ryan's Law all the way through to Governor Newsom's desk for final approval and signing into law.

Moving towards progress, the Integrative Providers Association is honored to share that SB 311: Ryan's Law has been officially referred to the California Assembly Health Committee and is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, June 8th 2021 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. PST. The IPA would like to thank Jim and Elaine Bartell, Senator Ben Hueso (and Staff), The California Senate and The California Assembly Health Committee for all your hard work in getting SB 311 this far! We have come so far, and yet we have a long way to go. Therefore, the IPA backs SB 311 Ryan's Law with the full support of the IPA and its membership, and encourages all providers to take a stand in solidarity with California.

Citing SB 311, the IPA extolls its support for Ryan's Law stating "Ryan's Law is a solid regulatory solution for California patients facing suffering at end-of-life. Specifically, SB 311 provides the facilities and providers delivering care certain protections while affording patients the right to choose and use medical cannabis in healthcare facilities at the end of their lives - a truly monumental bill addressing some of the more tragic, yet unintended, consequences providers and facilities face when compassionately delivering care to those suffering." - James B. Creel, IPA Director of Compliance, Accountability & Transparency.

The IPA further encourages it's membership to reach out and contact their California District Lawmakers, the California Department of Public Health, Governor Newsom's Office, and their fellow professional colleagues in encouragement of the submission of support letters for the passage of SB 311: Ryan's Law.

For the sake of compassion, the IPA encourages the State of California to expedite speedy passage of SB 311 and provide for emergency implementation so patients can immediately start benefiting from Ryan's Law in service for all those suffering through end-of-life pain. This small shift in healthcare policy can have everlasting, meaningful impact on the long-term effects and anxieties related to end-of-life suffering, not just for those approaching end-of-life, but for the caregivers, families and for generations to come.

Furthermore, the IPA encourages every voter, regardless if you are a healthcare professional, or not, to exercise your voice and reach out and contact; Governor Newsom's Office, your California District Lawmakers and local community leaders and ask everyone to submit letters in support of Ryan's Law to: https://calegislation.lc.ca.gov/Advocates/ no later than noon on Wednesday, June 2nd to be included in the Assembly Health Committee analysis. These letters will be reviewed by the California Department of Public Health, Governor Newsom's Office and the California Assembly Health Committee.

In another statement, IPA leadership says "IPA membership is in full support of Ryan's Law in its entirety and feels it is important that this bridge is built to provide dignity to patient's at end of life. SB 311 is a long time coming. As it stands, Ryan's Law is set up to protect providers, patients and their rights to choose a better quality of life. In that, the IPA applauds California's progress and Senator Hueso's team for leading the charge and being the change." - Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK, President of the Integrative Providers Association

For reference: This is the second time that Senator Hueso and The Bartell's have championed Ryan's Law this far, further reinforcing their mutually unwavering commitments to their communities and ensuring nobody else has to suffer in ways in which Ryan did in his final days. During the last Legislative Session, Ryan's Law made it all the way to Governor Newsom's desk where the Governor begrudgingly vetoed the bill citing fear for hospitals being penalized. However, the federal government has indicated that fear should no longer stand in the way of progress for those suffering at the end-of-life. Therefore, the IPA calls on all other credentialing bodies and membership organizations to work together towards a shift in health care policy, SB 311 is a logical direction for all involved.

Furthermore, please reach out in a show of support for Senator Ben Hueso and his Staff. Senator Hueso, along with his Communications Director, Erin Hickey and countless others have been instrumental in raising awareness, generating support and championing the change we all wish to see in the world. Senator Hueso's entire team sets the highest example of public service and we are grateful they are serving the State of California.

The IPA would like to recognize Jim Bartell, Ryan's father as the gentleman responsible for drafting Ryan's Law, as the public servant he has always been and always will be, honoring Mr. Bartell's constant drive to forge positive change on behalf of the people - despite his own personal opinions, beliefs, circumstances or the obstacles or adversity he is faced with. Jim, his wife Elaine and their children have never wavered from their personal, and family, commitments to the people - even when the circumstances surrounding their service is unimaginable and in fact unbearable for most. The compassion shown by these extraordinary individuals in service to the State of California is immeasurable. Thank you all for your service and dedication to California and to patients at end-of-life. Lastly, thank you for being the change we all wish to see in our elected officials and community leaders.

Please support Ryan's Law, today. Remember, any support one can generate through support letters, social media, etc. while the California Department of Public Health and the Governor are analyzing the bill would be very helpful in getting it passed!

About The Integrative Providers Association (IPA): The IPA is a national nonprofit 501(c) organization dedicated to advancing the societal benefits of Integrative Medicine in the established healthcare, legislative and socioeconomic systems that currently serve the greater population of public health globally while providing Integrative Wholeness and Inclusion for the betterment of tomorrow. IPA members are empowered through discovery, education, and unification in bridging the gaps between the current state of dis-ease and symptom based healthcare by providing integrative solutions. IPA seeks to unify professionals and practitioners in mental health, (nutri)genomics, functional, natural and traditional medicine to further optimize wellness and empower patients to live a healthier lifestyle, as naturally as possible. By including nutrition with natural, complementary and alternative medicine, conventional healthcare takes on a whole new meaning when wellness becomes the desired outcome. Providers, patients and caregivers alike develop a better understanding of wellness, including the most essential dietary and behavioral pathways necessary to achieve optimal mental and physical wellness.

For more information, please contact:

MSOplus

c/o Public Relations Division

Sophaur One, EVP, Director of Communications

publicrelations@compassion-center.org

SOURCE: Compassion Center

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648510/Integrative-Providers-Association-IPA-Endorses-California-SB-311-Hueso-Compassionate-Access-to-Medical-Cannabis-Act-or-Ryans-Law