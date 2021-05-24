Sandro Piancone, CEO of GGII, invites individual and institutional investors and advisors, and stock market analysts to attend its real-time, interactive investment presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2021) - Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII"), is pleased to announce that Sandro Piancone, CEO, was invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give accredited investors, institutional investors, and existing shareholders, and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Sandro Piancone, the CEO of GGII, Click here to register: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1465229&tp_key=acb55f1b36&sti=ggii.

Mr. Sandro Piancone will give a thirty-minute presentation; and, if time permits, may open the floor for questions from accredited and institutional investors. Please ask your investment questions during the event, and Mr. Sandro Piancone will do his best to answer as many of your investment questions as possible.

Green Globe (GGII) will give their investment presentation at 10:00 AM Eastern time for 30 (thirty) minutes.

Institutional Investors, including funds and family offices interested in investing in GGII or attending the conference, should register here to receive updates: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1465229&tp_key=acb55f1b36&sti=ggii.

If investors and other attendees cannot join the investment conference live event on the conference day, an archived video webcast will also be available on EmergingGrowth.com. We will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

Forward Looking Statement:

