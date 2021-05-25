Fox Ellis Agency: Jack Eichel Buffalo Sabres NHL Captain Launches NFT Auction With USA Hockey.

Eichel and USA Hockey NFT First Collaboration Between Professional Athlete and an Olympic National Governing Body

CONCORD, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Fox Ellis, a full-service talent marketing, branding and blockchain agency, today announced that Buffalo Sabres Captain Jack Eichel, is the first-ever professional hockey player to create an NFT (non-fungible token) auction in collaboration with USA Hockey. Hosted on OpenSea, the Jack Eichel x Fox Ellis NFT Collection Auction features 25 Limited Edition NFTs and is open now, running until Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

NHL All-Star Eichel offers fans the opportunity to purchase 15 Limited Edition "Super Rookie" NFTs, 9 Rare "Captain Jack" NFTs and a one-of-one Super Rare "Jack Eichel x USA Hockey" with an equally unique opportunity for the NFT holder to be invited to a future Jack Eichel home game. In addition, Eichel will provide exclusive rewards to other NFT auction winners, including signed merchandise and memorabilia.

"Jack sees blockchain technology as an exciting new way to connect directly with his most passionate fans and show his appreciation for supporting him on his path to the pros," said Peter Fish, Eichel's agent and president of Global Hockey Consultants. "Jack partnered with Fox Ellis and USA Hockey to highlight three important moments in his career as a way to pay homage to his journey as a player within their organization."

Eichel's 1 of 1 USA Hockey World Championship NFT, marks another first in his career, as the first professional hockey player to partner with a USOC National Governing Body, in USA Hockey. The ability for professional and aspiring athletes to connect directly with fans, is equally important for an iconic organization like USA Hockey.

"This initial NFT auction is part of a long-term blueprint in which Jack hopes to serve as an example for the next generation of athletes," said Peter Donatelli, Vice President at Global Hockey Consultants. "In an ever-changing digital world, the Jack Eichel x Fox Ellis NFT Collection demonstrates that individuals can take a proactive approach in controlling both their personal brand and public identity, even without experience in the world of cryptocurrency."

With the help of Fox Ellis, Eichel is striving to connect directly with a community of passionate fans and thank them for their support, by strategically leveraging NFTs and blockchain technology.

"The significance of NFTs and blockchain technology is far greater than a perceived trend or short-term bubble," said Michael Browning, Co-Founder, Fox Ellis Agency. "We're talking about long term solutions through direct-to-consumer platforms that reach a new, younger, global audience to increase the longevity of a brand. On the global stage, the data behind an athlete's Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) will soon become their most valuable asset. How they choose to take control and leverage it will define their success as a personal brand."

About Fox Ellis

Fox Ellis is a full-service talent marketing, branding and blockchain agency based in Concord, New Hampshire. The Fox Ellis-ID platform empowers athletes, artists, and content creators to control their self-sovereign identity, protect themselves during and after their professional careers, and connect with a new global audience of Gen Z fans. With a unique combination of traditional branding and digital authentication, Fox Ellis-ID leverages NFTs built on blockchain technology to protect brand value, reduce transaction costs, and provide incremental revenue streams across all aspects of a creators' activities.

