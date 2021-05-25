With such a positive turnout to their Las Vegas restaurant, The X Pot is opening a new location in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / This summer, The X Pot Chicago will open its doors to the public for all to enjoy. Located inside the Roosevelt Collection, The X Pot will be the first hotpot restaurant located at the heart of the South Loop neighborhood of Chicago.

With jaw-dropping 5D Spectrum lights, a mapping projection system and unique cuisine, guests will be fully immersed in the dining experience. The X Pot will truly be the hottest place to be this summer.

David Zhao, the managing Partner at The X Pot, speaks about this endeavor, saying: "My team and I are excited to bring a state of art interactive fine-dining experience to the city of Chicago. We aim to bridge the gap of different cultures through our culinary experience."

At The X Pot Chicago, the team of Michelin-trained chefs create only the best dishes with rare ingredients such as Caviar, Uni, Fish Maw, Foie Gras, A5 Wagyu Beef, and Certified Kobe beef. Each dish is uniquely plated and presented to perfection.

From private dining rooms to spectrum rooms and individual pots, The X Pot accommodates all party sizes and occasions. The X Pot Chicago is the destination for fine dining and an experience like no other.

For more information please visit https://thexpot.com.

About NXT Factor

NXT Factor is an international digital marketing agency and investment firm with offices in both New York City and Philadelphia. Since 2007, NXTFactor (MoreViews Inc.) has focused on helping brands, businesses and individuals meet and exceed their goals by delivering digital solutions across the web, mobile, and all digital devices in-between. http://nxtfactor.com/

Media Contact

Sophie Vardi

skvardi@nxtfactor.com

866-888-9768

SOURCE: The X Pot

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648891/The-X-Pot-Announces-Its-Second-Location-Opening-in-Chicago-This-Summer