DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Personnel

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Senior management retention awards



25-May-2021 / 02:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

25 May 2021

Senior management retention awards

Dexus today announces that the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited has implemented arrangements to retain three Key Management Personnel (KMP), including Dexus's CEO.

These measures comprise the introduction of a once-off CEO Incentive Award to Dexus's CEO, Darren Steinberg, vesting over a three-year period as well as the issuing of once-off Retention Equity Awards to both Deborah Coakley (Dexus's Executive General Manager, Funds Management) and Ross Du Vernet (Dexus's Chief Investment Officer) vesting over a three and four-year period.

Dexus Chairman Richard Sheppard said: "Darren is well regarded as one of Australia's leading Chief Executives with a proven track record of creating value for investors, at Dexus and across multiple real estate businesses. The Dexus Board unanimously supports retaining and rewarding Darren over the next three years which will provide the necessary leadership, industry experience, judgement and skills to navigate the challenges and capitalise on the opportunities expected across the Australian real estate market."

Since joining Dexus in March 2012, Mr Steinberg has led a significant period of growth and transformation of the group. Dexus is now a sustainable and resilient property company with a growing funds management business and a track record of delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors from high-quality real estate. Over Mr Steinberg's tenure he has delivered an annual compound return1 of 12.9% versus the ASX 200 REIT sector of 11.7%.

Mr Sheppard said "Dexus is currently moving into a growth phase consistent with the group's strategic objective of being a wholesale partner of choice and its focus on expanding and diversifying the funds management business. The Retention Equity Award reinforces the importance of Deborah and Ross to the leadership at Dexus and delivering on this objective."

Mr Du Vernet joined Dexus in May 2012 and Ms Coakley joined Dexus in April 2013. Both have held various roles across the group during this time, making a significant contribution to the delivery of Dexus's strategy.

CEO Incentive Award

The CEO Incentive Award will be issued in the form of Dexus performance rights with a face value of

$3.5 million. The issue date is 1 June 2021 and the number of Dexus performance rights will be determined by the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of DXS securities over a three-month period ending 31 May 2021.

Performance will be based on the Board's overall assessment of how well the CEO has navigated the challenges in the office market, maintained a market leading position in ESG and delivered long-term value for Security holders. The Board will determine the percentage of Performance Rights to vest with reference to these over-arching items and the successful delivery of key strategic initiatives over the three-year period. These initiatives include:

Diversification of capital partners and investors, and overall growth in funds management

Strategic acquisition and divestment of assets across the Dexus investment portfolio, and

Progressing the group development pipeline.

There are also threshold conditions of service continuity and behavioural and corporate governance standards which must be met for any performance rights to vest.

Retention Equity Award

The Retention Equity Award is a once-off award to Ms Coakley and Mr Du Vernet.

The awards, each with a face value of $1.5 million at the time of grant in December 2020, were issued as Dexus security rights with a service-based hurdle, a threshold of governance and behavioural standards and have no 'good leaver' provisions. 50% of the award vests at the end of three years and 50% vests at the end of four years.

For both the CEO Incentive Award and the Retention Equity Award, DXS securities will be acquired on-market and held in trust, with no distributions payable prior to vesting.

Further details relating to the CEO Incentive Award and the Retention Equity Award will be provided in the Remuneration Report of the 2021 Annual Report to be released on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors

Rowena Causley

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com

1. From 31 March 2012 to 31 March 2021. Source: Factset 2021.