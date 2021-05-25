CNPIEC and Bolinda Reaches Agreement for Chinese Content Distribution

BEIJING, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNPIEC (China National Publication Import & Export Group Co., Ltd.) reached an e-book distribution agreement with Bolinda (Bolinda Digital Pty Ltd.) on May 17, 2021, and will soon distribute over 3,000 Chinese titles through Bolinda's platform to public libraries in Commonwealth countries.

CNPIEC is committed to the global distribution of Chinese digital content. CNPIEC has reached distribution collaboration with leading international digital content distributors such as OverDrive, ProQuest, Gardners, etc. CNPIEC's the Chinese digital content has reached over 1,003 institutional users in 106 countries around the world.

'We are very happy to be working with Bolinda to distribute our content to the Commonwealth countries.' Digital Content Sales Director Jason Yuan said, 'As one of the first publication import and export companies in China, we have very close business relationship with all major Chinese publishers. We are looking forward to seeing their valuable content reaching new readers through Bolinda's global distribution networks.'

'We are very excited to be able to offer our customers a great range of Chinese content from CNPIEC' said Tracy Leeming Business Executive at Bolinda, 'We are constantly being asked by our customers for high-quality Chinese eBook content and were unable to supply this until now. We are looking forward to working with CNPIEC going forward.'

The cooperation between CNPIEC and Bolinda will broaden CNPIEC's international distribution network for digital content, especially for strengthening the coverage of the institutional market in the Commonwealth countries.

China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC) is the largest importer-exporter in the Chinese publishing industry. Focused on evolving into a world-class digital distributor and wholesaler, CNPIEC is creating a group structure encompassing activities including publications import and export, digital resource services, international exhibition services, print on demand, and international publishing,.

Bolinda Digital Pty Ltd is a comprehensive international media company integrating electronic library distribution, printing and other diversified operations. It has been deeply involved in the Commonwealth National Public Library for more than 20 years and has branches in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and other places.

