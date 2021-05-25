Horticulture Lighting with SunLike LED Installed in Prestigious INRAE French Laboratories

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that its SunLike natural sun spectrum LEDs have been selected for horticultural lighting in agriculture laboratories of INRAE, l'Institut national de recherche pour l'agriculture, l'alimentation et l'environnement, located in France.

Cultivation using LED lighting which acts as an artificial growth promoter in cow and cultivation using natural sun spectrum LED (Graphic: Business Wire)

In cooperation with GreenHouseKeeper, one of the most well-known companies in the horticulture and plants research field in France, the company developed a new and innovative solution for optimal horticulture LED lighting design for INRAE laboratories in France.

INRAE aimed at reproducing a light that closely matches the natural sun spectrum from UV to IR in order to experiment with the agriculture stages such as the growth and flowering of sunflowers in the indoor laboratories. Accordingly, GreenHouseKeeper adopted an innovative SunLike LED technology to meet challenging design requirements, and developed a horticulture LED lighting solution that enables to reproduce four seasonal conditions of the year.

Seoul Semiconductor has conducted experiments on lettuce using SunLike LED lighting and LED lighting with red and blue. The experiment found that lettuce under the red LED light grows abnormally with a lack of texture and nutritional content as if cows are forced to drink water in order to increase their weight, and even quickly dries even with small damages. However, lettuce was found to have grown better in weight, texture, and nutritional content when grown under SunLike LEDs like crops cultivated under natural sunlight.

