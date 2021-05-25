Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913070 ISIN: US5719032022 Ticker-Symbol: MAQ 
Tradegate
24.05.21
12:46 Uhr
113,90 Euro
-0,16
-0,14 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,70116,3024.05.
115,80116,4824.05.
PR Newswire
25.05.2021 | 07:03
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sekisui House to Launch Unique "Ambassador Program" for Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki Hotels to Promote Experiential Travel Exploring Japan's Secret Gems

-Ambassador to Be Selected through Application and Funded with 10 Million Japanese Yen to Journey Across Japan for Year-

OSAKA, Japan, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui House, Ltd., Japan's leading housing company, announced the roll-out of a "TRIP BASE STYLE Ambassador Program" starting from April 2022 for Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki Hotels--part of the innovative "Trip Base" project previously launched in 2020 in collaboration with Marriott International to revitalize rural Japan by encouraging tourism--to promote experiential travel in Japan's undiscovered destinations and attractions. One Ambassador will be appointed from among applications due on September 30, 2021, 11:59 pm (JST), and the selected Ambassador will be funded with 10 million Japanese yen provided by Sekisui House to journey across Japan for a year and to share adventures with the world through social media posts. A dedicated application website (https://tripbasestyle.com/ambassador-en/) is now available.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106644/202105114724/_prw_PI1fl_P4wYsKlq.jpg

Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106644/202105114724/_prw_PI4fl_9nD9I91r.jpg

YouTube: https://youtu.be/oTniDWIj29k

Photo2:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106644/202105114724/_prw_PI2fl_cWJ0H2cA.jpg

Applicants must be 20 years or older, enthusiastic about travel and Japan, environmentally conscious, and are able to follow infection prevention procedures. Those living abroad with a valid visa in Japan or foreign nationals residing in Japan are also entitled to apply. Applicants must have a Twitter or Instagram account and post what they would like to do as an Ambassador with a hashtag MyTripBaseStyle. The content of the application with the dedicated hashtag as well as one's regular social media posts will be taken into consideration during a selection process. The Ambassador may continue regular work if it is manageable remotely while participating in this program.

Photo3:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106644/202105114724/_prw_PI5fl_1uhb5V5N.jpg

The TRIP BASE STYLE Ambassador will design his/her own adventure to encounter people, culture, cuisine, and attractions that are unique to surrounding areas of Michi-no-Eki stations. The Ambassador could learn new recipes using local ingredients, plant rice with local farmers, and take part in local festivals. With Fairfield by Marriott Hotels being a basecamp for rural travel, the Ambassador can take a stroll from one Michi-no-Eki to another discovering the true character of Japan's unique and stunning destinations (https://candlewickcoltd.egnyte.com/dl/Vc1q1Pz7s2/).

Photo4:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106644/202105114724/_prw_PI6fl_SqW0P42g.jpg

To see details of TRIP BASE STYLE Ambassador Program, please visit: https://tripbasestyle.com/ambassador-en/

MARRIOTT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.