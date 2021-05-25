Sekisui House to Launch Unique "Ambassador Program" for Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki Hotels to Promote Experiential Travel Exploring Japan's Secret Gems

-Ambassador to Be Selected through Application and Funded with 10 Million Japanese Yen to Journey Across Japan for Year-

OSAKA, Japan, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui House, Ltd., Japan's leading housing company, announced the roll-out of a "TRIP BASE STYLE Ambassador Program" starting from April 2022 for Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki Hotels--part of the innovative "Trip Base" project previously launched in 2020 in collaboration with Marriott International to revitalize rural Japan by encouraging tourism--to promote experiential travel in Japan's undiscovered destinations and attractions. One Ambassador will be appointed from among applications due on September 30, 2021, 11:59 pm (JST), and the selected Ambassador will be funded with 10 million Japanese yen provided by Sekisui House to journey across Japan for a year and to share adventures with the world through social media posts. A dedicated application website ( https://tripbasestyle.com/ambassador-en/ ) is now available.

Applicants must be 20 years or older, enthusiastic about travel and Japan, environmentally conscious, and are able to follow infection prevention procedures. Those living abroad with a valid visa in Japan or foreign nationals residing in Japan are also entitled to apply. Applicants must have a Twitter or Instagram account and post what they would like to do as an Ambassador with a hashtag MyTripBaseStyle. The content of the application with the dedicated hashtag as well as one's regular social media posts will be taken into consideration during a selection process. The Ambassador may continue regular work if it is manageable remotely while participating in this program.

The TRIP BASE STYLE Ambassador will design his/her own adventure to encounter people, culture, cuisine, and attractions that are unique to surrounding areas of Michi-no-Eki stations. The Ambassador could learn new recipes using local ingredients, plant rice with local farmers, and take part in local festivals. With Fairfield by Marriott Hotels being a basecamp for rural travel, the Ambassador can take a stroll from one Michi-no-Eki to another discovering the true character of Japan's unique and stunning destinations ( https://candlewickcoltd.egnyte.com/dl/Vc1q1Pz7s2/ ).

