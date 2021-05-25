Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that it has appointed Carli Posner to the Company's Advisory Board.

Carli Posner is the CEO and Principal of The Notable Group, an award-winning media group consisting of a full-service marketing agency and two leading digital publications, Notable Life and Refined Society, serving Canada and the U.S. Prior to The Notable Group, Carli worked for Canada's largest network and was an Executive Producer on top television shows, overseeing multiple departments including premium sponsors, talent and media strategy. Throughout her career, Carli has created over $100 million dollars worth of marketing initiatives, sponsorships and endorsements, with top brands including Mastercard, General Motors, RBC, BMW and LG. Carli has served as Chair of Green Growth Brands and advises on marketing and strategic growth for a variety of publicly traded companies. She is a serial entrepreneur, investor and serves as a director on several boards.

"Our Advisory Board is taking shape with members who are all successful entrepreneurs offering diverse viewpoints and broad sector experience. Carli adds tremendous knowledge of both new and traditional media as well as marketing, branding, strategy and governance," said Brian Kalish, co-founder and CEO of Xigem Technologies. "We look forward to further contributions from Carli and the other Board members as we explore opportunities to grow our business."

Xigem's Advisory Board consists of members with extensive experience spanning multiple industries. Their contributions include expanding the Company's access to new and exciting acquisition opportunities, as well as supporting marketing efforts and opening doors for the Company, its intellectual property and investee companies.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE:XIGM) (FSE:2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging near trillion dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. Beginning with "iAgent," the Company's patented technology, Xigem's portfolio will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments.

www.xigemtechnologies.com

Instagram: @xigemtechnologies

Twitter: @XigemTech

Facebook: @xigemtechnologies

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Xigem undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Xigem, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Xigem believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Xigem's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Xigem disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Xigem Technologies Corporation

On behalf of the Company:

Brian Kalish, Chief Executive Officer

For further information:

Phone: (647) 250-9824 ext.4

Investors: investors@xigemtechnologies.com

Media: media@xigemtechnologies.com

www.xigemtechnologies.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84881