Dienstag, 25.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3CRA2 ISIN: US68232V8019 Ticker-Symbol: 0T2 
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC6,3000,00 %
FOUNTAINE PAJOT SA107,20-0,56 %
GARO AB--
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD3,426+0,74 %
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS SA ADR2,8000,00 %
NEWEGG COMMERCE INC--
ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC--
SANCUS LENDING GROUP LIMITED0,0260,00 %
THUNDERBIRD RESORTS INC--
TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC5,8000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.