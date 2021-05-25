Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
25.05.2021 | 08:41
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Donkey Republic A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen May 25, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
Donkey Republic share (short name: DONKEY) starts today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark. Donkey Republic belongs to the Consumer Products &
Services technology sector and is the 10th company which will be admitted to
trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 55th company on the Nasdaq
Nordic Market*. 

Donkey Republic is a leading provider of end-to-end bike-sharing solutions. The
Company is expanding across Europe and as of Q1 2021 it operates +10,100 bikes
in 15 cities as well as licenses its platform to partners operating +2,700
bikes across +60 cities. Donkey Republic taps into megatrends such as
sustainability, sharing economy, and urbanisation, and has a vision of making
city life better for everyone with affordable and responsible bike-sharing. 

"We are excited to be a listed company on Nasdaq First North", says Erdem
Ovacik, CEO Donkey Republic. "We are on a mission to make cities more
sustainable with a healthy and competitive business model. We look forward to
scaling in the coming years with the support of our investors. Additionally, we
are very happy about the transparency we have shown through the IPO process,
and we will continue this trend which enables us to become an even stronger
mobility partner to the cities we already serve and aim to serve." 

"We are proud to welcome Donkey Republic to Nasdaq First North Growth Market",
says Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. "Donkey Republic
is the 10th Danish company to list on Nasdaq First North Growth Market this
year already which clearly shows the great interest and appetite among
investors for Danish entrepreneurs and growth companies." 

Donkey Republic has appointed Clearwater International as Certified Advisor.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 





Nasdaq media contact

Communication Director

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.