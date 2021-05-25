Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Donkey Republic A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen May 25, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Donkey Republic share (short name: DONKEY) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Donkey Republic belongs to the Consumer Products & Services technology sector and is the 10th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 55th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. Donkey Republic is a leading provider of end-to-end bike-sharing solutions. The Company is expanding across Europe and as of Q1 2021 it operates +10,100 bikes in 15 cities as well as licenses its platform to partners operating +2,700 bikes across +60 cities. Donkey Republic taps into megatrends such as sustainability, sharing economy, and urbanisation, and has a vision of making city life better for everyone with affordable and responsible bike-sharing. "We are excited to be a listed company on Nasdaq First North", says Erdem Ovacik, CEO Donkey Republic. "We are on a mission to make cities more sustainable with a healthy and competitive business model. We look forward to scaling in the coming years with the support of our investors. Additionally, we are very happy about the transparency we have shown through the IPO process, and we will continue this trend which enables us to become an even stronger mobility partner to the cities we already serve and aim to serve." "We are proud to welcome Donkey Republic to Nasdaq First North Growth Market", says Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. "Donkey Republic is the 10th Danish company to list on Nasdaq First North Growth Market this year already which clearly shows the great interest and appetite among investors for Danish entrepreneurs and growth companies." Donkey Republic has appointed Clearwater International as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact Communication Director Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com