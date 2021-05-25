Bayer Inspires Employees to Learn Every Day with Degreed

LONDON, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal. Inspirational. Essential. Bayer wants learning to be all this and more to its 99,000-plus employees. The health care and agriculture giant aspires to make development an indispensable everyday activity - one that's embedded right in the flow of work. Degreed is now bringing that vision to life. The leading learning experience platform (LXP) and upskilling solution is the new front door to an array of digital learning resources at Bayer.



More specifically, Degreed now powers GoLearn, the workforce development portal at Bayer, providing the company's worldwide teams with an engaging, intuitive, and easily-searchable tool for accessing relevant courses, videos, podcasts, books, and more from a wide range of content providers.

"With Degreed, talent leaders at Bayer can build a more substantial and effective corporate learning culture - one that creates real business value," said Mary Lee Palocsik, who was responsible for global communications on the Degreed rollout.

"Bayer wants to help employees be more motivated, to make teams more collaborative and innovative, and to enable leaders to drive learning and upskilling as a business priority," Palocsik said. "We want employees to take charge of their development, to learn what they need, to work smarter not harder, and to use their time wisely."



"When a task is assigned, a project initiated, or a skill desired, an employee will now have access to those learning resources that are most helpful at the given moment and most relevant to the specific job."

Giving the Workforce the Tools It Needs

The partnership between Degreed and Bayer allows employees to track their daily learning in ways that are convenient and social. They can easily share knowledge and connect on common learning interests using learning Pathways, personalized article recommendations, and more.

Since its founding in 2012, Degreed has enabled individuals and organizations to find, track, and recognize all their learning. Developed with the understanding that there is no single path to expertise, the Degreed platform lets people set personal learning goals and expand their skills in their areas of interest. It also helps businesses create learning objectives for their teams, and to connect individuals to new internal career opportunities.

Bayer employees have already begun to embrace Degreed, with one learner calling it "cool and exciting."

"It really supports self-learning and offers courses for nearly anything," the employee said. "I am a big fan already."

Another employee agreed: "I've been using Degreed for a while now, and it saves me so much time. Today I was looking for a course … It took me one minute via Degreed."

A Partnership Built on Global Collaboration

A Degreed representative described the successful launch at Bayer as one of the best examples of global collaboration she's seen. On a weekly basis, teams from both companies based in the US, Germany, the Philippines, Brazil, China, the UK, and Spain gathered on the same call.

"The whole effort to launch Degreed on an ambitious timeline was very collaborative, globally-minded, and mission-focused," said Stephanie Lyras, Degreed Client Engagement Partner for EMEA. "Bayer was an incredible partner to us, and I think really defined what good partnership looks like. Not only did we accomplish a successful roll-out, but together we solved challenges that led to Degreed processes and documentation being better for Bayer as well as other Degreed clients."

