Terranet: Recalculation of warrants of series TO3 B

TerraNet Holding AB ("Terranet" or the "Company") will, in accordance with the terms for the issued warrants of series TO3 B, perform a recalculation of the terms for the warrants as a consequence of the directed issue of warrants that was made public on April 22, 2021. Recalculation will be applied to both the exercise price for the subscription of shares through exercising warrants and to the number of shares that each warrant entitles the holder of the warrant to subscribe for. Information concerning the recalculation is described in further detail below.

Warrants of series TO3 B

Recalculation of the exercise price for the subscription of shares through the exercise of warrants of series TO3 B will be performed after the measurement period, which will take place between August 9, 2021 and August 20, 2021.

Recalculation will be performed in accordance with section 8.2.6. of the full terms for the warrants of series TO3 B.

Final recalculation will be communicated through a separate press release after the end of the measurement period, August 20, 2021, but before the start of the exercise period which will take place between August 23, 2021 and September 3, 2021.

Full terms

The full terms for the warrants of series TO3 B are available on Terranet's website: Here

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission is the financial adviser for Terranet regarding the warrants.

For questions regarding the warrants, please contact:

Mangold Fondkommission AB

Tel: +46 8 5030 1595

E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se

For further information, please contact:

Pär-Olof Johannesson

Tel: +46 70 332 32 62

E-mail: parolof.johannesson@terranet.se

About Terranet

Terranet develops software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AV). In-line with Scandinavia's rich history of bringing innovative safety measures to the automobile industry, Terranet is pioneering breakthrough safety technology VoxelFlow for the ADAS and AD industries at its headquarters in Lund, Sweden and its development sites in Kyiv, Ukraine and Stuttgart, Germany. TerraNet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST).

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.