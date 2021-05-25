Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 Ticker-Symbol: RTS2 
Stuttgart
25.05.21
09:13 Uhr
19,700 Euro
-0,100
-0,51 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,60019,80010:31
19,60019,70010:31
Dow Jones News
25.05.2021 | 09:37
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PAO Severstal: Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members

PAO Severstal (SVST) 
PAO Severstal: Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members 
25-May-2021 / 10:03 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members 
 
25 May 2021 
 
PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related 
mining companies, announces that its Board of Directors at the absentee meeting held on 24 May 2021 has made several 
decisions, including: 
 
 1. To recognize the following Board members as independent directors: Sakari Tamminen, Philip Dayer, Alun Bowen, 
  Vladimir Mau, Alexander Auzan. To recognize Alexey Mordashov as a non-executive director.To re-elect Alexey 
  Mordashov as Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal 
 2. To elect Sakari Tamminen as Senior independent director 
 3. To set the following composition of Board Committees: 
 
Audit Committee: 
 - Alun Bowen - Chairman 
 - Sakari Tamminen 
 - Vladimir Mau 
 
Remuneration and Nomination Committee: 
 - Sakari Tamminen - Chairman 
 - Philip Dayer 
 - Alun Bowen 
 
Health, Safety and Environmental Committee: 
 - Philip Dayer - Chairman 
 - Alexey Mordashov 
 - Alexander Shevelev 
 - Agnes Ritter 
 - Alexander Auzan 
 
Therefore, 50% of the Board of Directors are independent non-executive directors. All members (100%) of the Audit 
Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee are independent non-executive directors. All Chairmen of Board 
Committees are independent directors. 
 
The Board of Directors also approved the amount of remuneration for its Auditor - JSC "KPMG" for auditing Severstal's 
financial statements for 2021, series of related party transactions and updated some terms of conditions of the share 
register administration agreement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com 
 
Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 
 
*** 
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets 
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal 
reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 
reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  107050 
EQS News ID:  1200036 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200036&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2021 03:04 ET (07:04 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
