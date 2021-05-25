TTTech Industrial has acquired pioneering technology and strategic customers from Nebbiolo Technologies

The deal will result in the world's most advanced industrial edge computing platform

A TTTech Industrial North America subsidiary has been founded in Silicon Valley

The new entity is led by Kannan Devarajan, one of the co-founders of Nebbiolo Technologies

TTTech Industrial Automation AG has acquired core technology and strategic customers from pioneering fog/edge computing start-up Nebbiolo Technologies in a deal closed in May. Integrating features and know-how from Nebbiolo Technologies will support TTTech Industrial's commitment to delivering the world's most advanced industrial edge computing platform to its customers. TTTech Industrial has also founded a US subsidiary in Silicon Valley to expand its activities in the North American market. Kannan Devarajan, one of the co-founders of Nebbiolo Technologies has joined TTTech Industrial North America Inc. as Managing Director.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005037/en/

"The integration of assets from Nebbiolo Technologies enables us to offer even more advanced industrial edge computing solutions to new and existing customers in a wider range of application fields." Thomas Berndorfer, Member of the Executive Board, TTTech Industrial Automation AG (© TTTech Industrial Automation AG)

TTTech Industrial is a leading provider of industrial IoT solutions, and partners with key players in IoT such as Intel and Microsoft. The company's Nerve software platform has been at the forefront of industrial edge computing since its launch in 2016. The foundation of TTTech Industrial North America supports the expansion of commercial operations in the US and Canada, with the technology and customer assets acquired from Nebbiolo Technologies forming the nucleus of these activities.

Nebbiolo Technologies is renowned as the pioneer of fog computing, with patented technology that is foundational to industrial edge computing concepts. The company was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in 2017 and was recognized as the Customer Value Leader in the IIoT edge computing market by Frost Sullivan in 2019. The combination of existing Nerve product features with Nebbiolo Technologies' expertise will provide customers with an unparalleled solution for software management at the edge, remote connectivity, edge analytics, high-availability, and security.

TTTech Industrial has an existing customer base of machine builders and system integrators based in Europe, the US and Asia. Aside from growing its operations in North America and Asia, this deal also allows TTTech Industrial to widen the scope of its activities to new industries such as energy, oil/gas and auto manufacturing, strengthen the global reach of its edge computing solutions and bolster go-to-market activities in Europe.

"The launch of our US subsidiary marks a significant step for our company. Our location in Silicon Valley brings us closer to customers and allows us to tap into a pool of the world's best software engineering talent. The integration of assets from Nebbiolo Technologies enables us to offer even more advanced industrial edge computing solutions to new and existing customers in a wider range of application fields," explains Thomas Berndorfer, Member of the Executive Board, TTTech Industrial Automation AG.

"I am very proud to be leading TTTech Industrial's expansion into North America. My team and I bring a wealth of experience in edge computing solutions that will contribute to making Nerve the platform of choice for industrial automation customers. In addition, we will provide customers with expert local sales and technical support, as well as custom feature development," says Kannan Devarajan, Managing Director, TTTech Industrial North America.

CEO and co-founder of Nebbiolo Technologies Chandra Joshi states, "We have been partnering with TTTech Industrial from the outset of our journey. I am confident that the integration of Nebbiolo's technology with TTTech Industrial's Nerve product line will create a leading-edge computing platform to enable existing and new customers to accelerate their digital transformation."

About TTTech Industrial Automation AG

TTTech Industrial aspires to unlock the incredible potential of industrial automation. It combines transformative technologies with hands-on experience in critical real-time systems to offer customers flexibility, reliability and choice. TTTech Industrial operates under the umbrella of the TTTech Group, a leading provider of safe networked computing platforms, with cross-industry experience from more than 20 years of operation.

TTTech Industrial product lines Nerve, Slate and Flexibilis are designed to converge and connect automation systems. Nerve is a flexible, open industrial edge computing platform that enables users to access data, manage devices and deploy applications remotely. Slate is a deterministic networking platform that provides comprehensive TSN solutions. Flexibilis is a redundant networking product portfolio that delivers high-availability seamless redundancy for a wide range of industrial applications, most notably in the energy industry.

www.tttech-industrial.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005037/en/

Contacts:

Press

Judith Lebic

External Communications

Tel: +43 1 585 34 34-0

E-mail: pr@tttech-industrial.com