Dienstag, 25.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
25.05.2021 | 10:05
Risk Management: Risk Management 9/21: Changes to eligible collateral

This is to inform you about an upcoming amendment to Appendix 14 of the
Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List, that will be
effective on 2021-06-21. From this date, the concentration limit for Swedish
and Danish covered bonds will be decreased from 95% to 75%. Members are
responsible for making necessary adjustments to their collateral composition
before the effective date. 

Please be reminded that held collaterals can be seen on the Collateral (Per
Account and Instrument)-report and the Collateral Valuation (Per Val Group and
Currency)-report in Clearing Workstation and Qport, which allow each member to
calculate its current concentration of Swedish and Danish covered bonds and
assess what adjustments are necessary, if any. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Göran
Bolin, Deputy President Nasdaq Clearing, phone +46 8 405 68 86,
goran.bolin@nasdaq.com or David Cook, Head of Market Risk Nasdaq Clearing,
phone +46 8 405 65 59, david.cook@nasdaq.com
