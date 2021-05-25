Global Gate Capital and DeA Capital Real Estate France Acquire an Iconic Building in the Heart of Bordeaux

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Global Gate Capital and DeA Capital Real Estate France have acquired a mixed-use historic building, located Allées de Tourny, in the prestigious Triangle d'Or area of Bordeaux.

The asset, consisting of over 6,300 sqm, was erected during the 18th century and was originally used to house the Royal Academy of Bordeaux. It benefits from a prestigious location in the city centre and an elegant, classic design. It is currently let to an institutional occupier, and the strategic plan is to reposition the building to provide grade-A office spaces reflective of the historical elegance it was constructed in.

DeA Capital Real Estate France will act as the local operating partner and will be supported by Faye Architectes & Associés, Theop for the restructuring project and VSA for the Property management.

Rudy Sayegh, CEO of Global Gate Capital, said: "I am pleased to expand our French Real Estate portfolio with the acquisition of this superb building, which represents our fourth French transaction over the past two years. Our agility, capital base and ingenuity, coupled with our long-term, value-driven strategy, should position us well in the current market conditions."

Florent Jeanneau, Head of French Real Estate at Global Gate Capital, adds: "We are thrilled with the acquisition of this iconic building, located in the heart of Bordeaux. Our plan is to bring grandeur and elegance back to the office spaces befitting the style and significance of the original construction. We continue to look for the right acquisition opportunities in a variety of asset classes (Office, Industrial and Residential) where we can use our creativity and agility to add value to the assets we acquire."

Emanuele Dubini, CEO of DeA Capital Real Estate France, said: "We are delighted by this new acquisition with Global Gate Capital. It is our first investment outside the Paris region, driven by the prime quality of the building and its strategic location in the city centre of Bordeaux. This new project allows DeA Capital Real Estate France and Global Gate Capital to diversify the risk profile and the geography of our portfolio built up together. Bordeaux is an attractive city with strong fundamentals and potential."

Stanislas de Gabrielli, Investment Director at DeA Capital Real Estate France, adds: "Bordeaux is a very dynamic market which remains very active even in the current context. We plan to upgrade the building to offer prime space to occupiers, in line with the prestigious history of building."

In this transaction, the investors were advised by SBKG & Associés, Racine, Lasaygues and Theop for the technical part.

Global Gate Capital is an investment firm that manages multiple asset classes through its group of companies and specializes in real estate, private equity, credit, and wealth management. GGC has been investing in real estate since its inception and has deployed significant AUM in the asset class. It has a team of senior real estate professionals focused on sourcing properties and subsequently adding value. With offices in Geneva, London, New York, Düsseldorf, and Dubai, Global Gate has grown its assets under management to over $4.5B since its founding in 2013.

DeA Capital is a pan-European alternative asset manager with total assets under management of €22.9B (of which €10.0B in real estate and €12.9B in private equity & NPLs) established in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland and Germany. It is the largest manager of real estate funds in Italy with a high-quality portfolio, focused on large Italian cities. DeA Capital Real Estate is backed by a diversified investor base of approximately hundred institutional investors and employs a team of highly qualified professionals, experienced in the areas of investment, asset management and leasing, development, debt and equity structuring and fund management.

