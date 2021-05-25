Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Market Size Worth $45.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell and gene therapy clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 45.4 billion by2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing funding, investments in research and development, and successful product launches are boosting the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

By phase, the phase II segment held the largest share of over 50.0% in 2020 owing to the large number of therapies currently in development in phase II

Based on indication, the oncology segment held the largest share of 47.0% in 2020 as oncology alone contributed to 600 CGT clinical trials out of around 1,000

North America dominated the global market with a share of 48.3% in 2020. This is largely attributed to a large number of clinical trial activities in the U.S. and favorable government support

The Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 23.1% over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of biotechnology companies focusing on CGTs

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), By Indication (Oncology, CNS, Cardiology), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-gene-therapy-clinical-trials-market

Cell and gene therapies (CGTs) signify the next great movement of therapeutic innovation and have resulted in the development of promising therapies around the world. Although a few of the early therapies have got marketing approval in the U.S., there are numerous promising therapies in development across the world.

The market of cell and gene therapy has witnessed significant growth over the past few years with pharma firms partnering to create effective and accessible therapies for patients. As reported by PhRMA in 2019, there were 362 cell and gene therapies in clinical development in the U.S. representing a 20% increase from 2018. In addition, by the end of 2019, there were more than 1,000 cell and gene therapy clinical trials in the process including 452 gene-modified and cell-based immune-oncology, 352 gene therapies, 216 cell therapies, and 46 tissue engineering.

Besides, investment is rolling into companies of various types, ranging from startups to major acquisitions by significant biopharmaceutical companies. In 2019, 19 deals of M&A worth over USD 156 billion were completed. The largest of these was the acquisition of Celgene and its pipeline of numerous cell therapy assets by Bristol-Myers Squibb for USD 74 billion is expected to boost its participation in oncology treatments. Hence, representing a noteworthy increase since 2015, when M&A activities in these are totaled about USD 4 billion.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell and gene therapy clinical trials market based on phase, indication, and region:

CGT Clinical Trials Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Phase I



Phase II



Phase III



Phase IV

CGT Clinical Trials Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Oncology



Cardiology



CNS



Musculoskeletal



Infectious diseases



Dermatology



Endocrine, metabolic, genetic



Immunology & inflammation



Ophthalmology



Hematology



Gastroenterology



Others

CGT Clinical Trials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Cell And Gene Therapy (CGT) Clinical Trials Market

IQVIA

ICON Plc

Covance

Charles River Laboratory

PAREXEL International Corporation

Syneos Health

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Novartis

Novotech

Veristat, LLC

